Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 3, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Williamson County Fair
photo by Williamson County Fair

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 3, 2022.

1Williamson County Food Health Inspections for July 2022

salvos pizza
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants and places that serve food in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

2John Wesley Donaldson Arrested for Murdering 2 Family Members and Critically Injuring a 3rd

John Wesley Donaldson, 32
John Wesley Donaldson, 32

Donaldson was taken into custody by Specialized Investigations Division undercover detectives at 3:35 p.m. after they saw him drive into a motel parking lot near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road. Read more.

3Here’s What You Need to Know About the 2022 Williamson County Fair

Williamson County Fair
photo by Williamson County Fair

Where is the fair? It’s located at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. The event is held rain or shine; parking is free on site. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Read more.

4Are We Seeing a Crack in the Market?

Warren-Bradley

It’s no secret that the real estate market in the US has been experiencing some unbelievable upheaval. The past couple of years has seen home values increasing dramatically, with some property values doubling in a short time. We’ve also had the benefit of historically low mortgage rates and extremely low inventory. Read more.

5What’s New to Streaming in August 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

