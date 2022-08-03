Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 3, 2022.
These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants and places that serve food in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Donaldson was taken into custody by Specialized Investigations Division undercover detectives at 3:35 p.m. after they saw him drive into a motel parking lot near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road. Read more.
Where is the fair? It’s located at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. The event is held rain or shine; parking is free on site. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Read more.
It’s no secret that the real estate market in the US has been experiencing some unbelievable upheaval. The past couple of years has seen home values increasing dramatically, with some property values doubling in a short time. We’ve also had the benefit of historically low mortgage rates and extremely low inventory. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.