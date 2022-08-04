Photo of the Day: August 4, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Parked in the courtyard, The Harpeth’s brand-new Piaggio drink cart takes “small-town charm” to a new level with this especially small and charming addition, offering a rotating selection of draft beer from local breweries and draft cocktails made in-house.

The current lineup includes:

Light Bulb | Curio Brewing Company

| Curio Brewing Company Orange Wheat | Tailgate Brewing Company

| Tailgate Brewing Company Tennessee IPA | Black Abbey Brewing Company

| Black Abbey Brewing Company Hibiscus Mule | New Amsterdam Vodka. Ginger. Hibiscus. Lime.

| New Amsterdam Vodka. Ginger. Hibiscus. Lime. Strawberry Margarita | El Charro Blanco. Lime. Strawberries.

| El Charro Blanco. Lime. Strawberries. Blackberry Whiskey Smash | Old Forester. Lemon. Blackberry. Mint. Simple.

Sip and savor something refreshing and new from this pint-sized, and especially Instagrammable, pit stop. This tiny tap is also available to book to as an extra and unique touch for your next event!

