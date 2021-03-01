The Four Most Sought After Pies

4 Mixed Berry Pie

Is there anything better than a blueberry pie? Wait, I mean a blackberry pie. Oh, strawberries are my favorite! Shoot, I forgot about raspberries. What’s a pie-lover to do? Simple. Reach for a 4-in-1 mixed berry pie! Featuring the sweet, tart, tangy and juicy pie fruits you love best, this pie is a fruit party in your mouth. And best of all, it has not one but two of Papa C Pies’ famous light and flaky crusts!

Got Pie?

Whether your mouth is watering and craving one of the highly sought after pies or you’re in the mood for something a little different, Papa C Pies has you covered. Call 615-414-3435 to place an order or drop by Suite 100 at 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood, TN to see what’s available in the case. And, remember, Papa C Pies ships worldwide! Choose a long-time favorite or explore a new flavor. But whatever you choose, your tastebuds will thank you.

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

