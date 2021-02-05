Iroquois Steeplechase Postpones Until June

The Iroquois Steeplechase is rescheduled to run on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Percy Warner Park. The race was previously slated to run on May 8, 2021. The event will continue to follow the safety guidelines set by state and local officials in planning the 2021 race meet.

Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall said, “The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501(c)3 organization, is the safety of the patrons and participants. We worked with Metro Parks to secure a date seven weeks later than our scheduled race. Ticketholders will be contacted directly with options for attending this year’s event. The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and our community is positively impacted by the charities that benefit.”

Hall added, “Our team is reorganizing how the event will look to accommodate patrons in a safe manner. Please stay tuned as we will share those details at a later date.”

About The Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is an iconic sporting event that has been Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941. Traditionally held the second Saturday of each May at Percy Warner Park, the annual event attracts more than 25,000 spectators and is Music City’s celebration of time-honored traditions, Tennessee hospitality and southern fashions. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.