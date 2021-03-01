Brentwood-Based Realty Group in Contract to Purchase Notable Nashville Buildings

Brentwood-based GBT Realty is under contract to purchase two notable Nashville buildings (Rotier’s Restaurant on Elliston Place and Emma’s Flowers & Gifts on West End), as well as, another building adjacent to Rotier’s, reports Nashville Business Journal.

The iconic burger spot Rotier’s announced it was closing due to the sale of the building in early February. Emma’s Flowers is a longtime Nashville florist located on West End in a brightly colored pink building. The business has been open since 1938.

Rebecca Tidman, owner of Emma’s Flowers will close her business in the upcoming months. Tidman’s father, Haskell Tidman owns both the Rotier’s and Emma’s Flowers properties sharing that they have owned the property for the last 28 years and have kept the rents below market along with being flexible on payments. With the pandemic, they have had to look at options for the property as they prepare for retirement.

GBT Realty also purchased the former Rite Aid at 2416 West End Avenue for $8 million.