Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall to Open Phase 1 This Week

Assembly Food Hall, the massive culinary and entertainment space that’s been many years in the making, is opening its doors to Phase 1 of the multilevel dining destination at Fifth + Broadway. On March 4, Assembly Food Hall will invite guests to visit eight eateries, two themed bars and more.

Phase 1 eateries include:

Cotton & Snow

DeSano Pizzeria

Donut Distillery

NoBaked Cookie Dough

Oke Poké

Smokin Chikin

Thai Esane

Whisk Crepes Café

The Phase 1 dining options are complemented by two bars – a wine bar offering over 40 wine choices and a full-service bar serving more than 32 draft beers, both locally brewed and nationally recognized brands.

The world-class food hall concept has been in the works for more than two years featuring space for over 20 eateries, 10 bars, full-service restaurant and an expansive rooftop live music venue overlooking Broadway. Assembly Food Hall will open in two phases in March and May and will be the largest food hall in the country at more than 100,000 square feet.

“Assembly Food Hall is unlike any other concept in Nashville. We will offer guests a true ‘Taste of Music City,’ along with live entertainment on multiple stages, all under one roof,” said David Daniels, senior vice president of marketing at The Food Hall Co., Assembly Food Hall’s parent company. “Our Phase 1 opening will offer visitors a glimpse into what makes Assembly Food Hall special, and we are excited for Nashville to experience this unique concept that will be a go-to destination in the heart of Music City.”

“We are proud to kick off Assembly Food Hall with these restaurant partners. We’ve spent more than two years curating the best-of-the-best culinary options Nashville has to offer, and it’s exciting to see the planning come to fruition with our Phase 1 opening,” added Kulsoom Klavon, vice president of curation at The Food Hall Co.

Scheduled to open in May 2021, Phase 2 will feature about a dozen additional eateries, more themed bars, a full-service restaurant, live music venues and a large rooftop space overlooking Broadway, the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena. Phase 2 eateries include local favorites like Pharmacy Burger, Prince’s Hot Chicken and more.

Phase 2 eateries include:

Coco’s Café & Dulce Coco’s Fresh Italian Hattie Jane’s Creamery Hōru Sushi Kitchen Istanbul Shawarma Pharmacy Burger Pharmacy Wurst Philly Special Prince’s Hot Chicken Saffron Steam Boys The Liege Waffle Co.



Assembly Food Hall is accessible through the Fifth Avenue entrance of the Fifth + Broadway development, across from the Ryman Auditorium. Guests are required to follow Nashville’s mask mandate and practice social distancing.

About The Food Hall Co.

The Food Hall Co. is an anchor tenant that creates entertainment destinations which offer a platform for aspiring chefs, restauranteurs, mixologists, brewers and entertainers to bring their craft to an engaged local community, all under one roof. The Food Hall Co. is the parent company of Assembly Food Hall in Nashville.

About Fifth + Broadway

Fifth + Broadway is one of the largest single mixed-use developments in the history of Nashville and the state of Tennessee. The transformative downtown project, which replaced the 6.2-acre Nashville Convention Center site, delivers 200,000 square feet of strategically important retail and entertainment, the 56,000 square foot National Museum for African American Music, 372,000 square feet of Class-A office space at 501 Commerce (future headquarters of AllianceBernstein), 386 residential units at The Place at Fifth + Broadway (now leasing), and more than 2,000 parking spaces. For more information visit Fifthandb.com