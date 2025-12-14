Tennessee Tech Ranked No. 1 Online Nurse Practitioner Program in the State

Tennessee Tech University’s Whitson-Hester School of Nursing has been recognized as offering the top online nurse practitioner program in the state, according to new rankings from NursePractitionerOnline.com.

The digital community of nurse practitioners ranked Tech’s Master of Science in Nursing for family nurse practitioners (MSN-FNP), offered fully online, as the top such program in Tennessee – outperforming the likes of Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and others.

The site praises Tech’s MSN-FNP curriculum for offering “a transformative educational journey for registered nurses seeking advanced practice credentials,” adding that “the online format enables nurses to advance their careers while maintaining professional commitments.”

The recognition adds to a strong track record of success for Tech nursing graduates. Data from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Board of Nursing shows that students in Tech’s undergraduate nursing program have achieved an average 97% pass rate on licensure exams over the past three years, surpassing state and national averages.

“The Whitson-Hester School of Nursing at Tennessee Tech prides itself on providing a quality nursing education that meets students where they are and equips them with the tools to provide skilled, compassionate care across a variety of nursing disciplines,” said Kimberly Hanna, dean of the Whitson-Hester School of Nursing. “We always say that we seek to graduate nurses whom we would feel comfortable taking care of our own families, and I am proud that we continue to do exactly that.”

Alongside Hanna, School of Nursing Director Barbara Jared and others, Tech’s MSN-FNP program is led by Rachel Mattson Hall, graduate program coordinator, and Emily Lee, FNP coordinator for the master’s program.

“We are especially grateful to Dr. Hall and Dr. Lee for their exceptional leadership that has made this recognition possible,” added Hanna.

Hanna noted that the job placement rate for Tech nursing graduates is “essentially 100%,” as employers recognize the university’s strong reputation during a nationwide nursing shortage.

To help meet the growing demand for nursing professionals, the School of Nursing offers multiple degree options, including:

A 15-month accelerated program for students with a bachelor’s degree in another field

Accelerated option for traditional and adult learners

A traditional bachelor’s degree program

An online RN-to-BSN program

Five online MSN programs, including specializations in family primary care, adult-geriatric acute care, psychiatric mental health, nursing education and nursing administration

Post-graduate certificates offered in family primary care, adult-geriatric acute care, pediatric primary care, psychiatric mental health, women’s health and nursing education

A joint Doctor of Nursing Practice program in partnership with East Tennessee State University

Altogether, Tech offers nearly three dozen fully online graduate programs across 13 academic departments. Learn more about Tennessee Tech’s Whitson-Hester School of Nursing at www.tntech.edu/nursing.

See NursePractitionerOnline.com’s full 2026 Tennessee rankings at www.nursepractitioneronline. com/state/tennessee.

