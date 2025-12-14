Lights, Camera, Scam! Spot Virtual Casting Call Scams

From: Federal Trade Commission

You never know where your big Hollywood break will come from. But it probably won’t start with an unexpected text message about a virtual casting call. That’s likely a scam. Learn the cues to avoid this type of phishing scam.

We’ve heard from people who’ve gotten text messages from a “talent scout” offering auditions for a well-known movie like “The Devil Wears Prada 2” or a show like “Ted Lasso.” The unexpected text message might ask if you’re still available tomorrow for a virtual open call (you never were). If you respond, you might end up in a virtual “audition” that’s actually a high-pressure sales pitch to sign up for bogus photo shoots or fake acting classes. But first, the plot twist: There’s always a reason you have to pay or hand over bank information before you participate in the casting. Paying to get a job is always a sign of a scam. Real companies won’t ask you to pay anything up front.

Here are things you can do to avoid a casting call text scam:

Don’t respond to unexpected text messages. Never reply or click links in unexpected messages. You might end up engaging with a scammer.

Never reply or click links in unexpected messages. You might end up engaging with a scammer. Do some research. Search online for the casting call or casting director’s name with words like “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” See what others are saying.

Search online for the casting call or casting director’s name with words like “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” See what others are saying. Never pay to get paid. Scammers will try to charge you for test shoots, head shots, or to “secure your spot” for a job. A real talent agency finds jobs for you and pays you after the client pays them.

Send unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) or use your phone’s “report junk” option. Once you’ve reported it, delete the message. And if you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

