6 Live Shows this Week- December 15, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1mgk
Tuesday, December 16th, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This is the last concert for 2025 at Bridgestone this year. mgk announced his 2025 global tour, The Lost Americana Tour in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana with special guests Julia Wolf.
Find tickets here.
2Kip Moore
Thursday, December 18, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Kip Moore is bringing his Solitary Traks tour to the Ryman this week. Special guests will be McCoy Moore.
Find tickets here.
3For King + Country
Monday, December 15- Friday, December 19, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
For King + Country is having a residency at the Opry House this week bringing ‘A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS’ tour for a series of shows. For their only appearances of 2025, 4x GRAMMY-award winning brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone will have an intimate evening of music and storytelling to celebrate the sounds of the season.
Find tickets here.
4Heart
Sunday, December 21, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Heart is ending The Royal Flush tour in Nashville this week. The tour was originally postponed in 2024 when Ann Wilson revealed she was undergoing cancer treatment.
Find tickets here.
5Steven Curtis Chapman
Monday, December 15, 7 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Get ready for a festive night filled with holiday cheer and live music!! The Circle of Giving invites the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season at the inaugural “A Franklin Christmas,” presented by The Circle of Giving with Steven Curtis Chapman & Friends, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at Liberty Hall.
Find tickets here.
6Cody Fry Christmas
Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Center, Nashville
Cody Fry Christmas is a festive orchestral pops experience, blending holiday classics, Cody’s biggest hits, and special moments with live video projection!
Find tickets here.
