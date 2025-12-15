New Music this Week-December 15, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Trey Calloway
Country artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway is excited to release the acoustic video for his popular Christmas single, “Christmas With You.” Showcasing Calloway’s rich vocals and natural storytelling, this track blends classic holiday influences with bittersweet longing for a loved one at Christmastime.
Take a listen here.
2Morgan Myles
Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Morgan Myles releases two bold re-interpretations of America’s chart-topping hit “Sister Golden Hair.” The double-single, available now on all streaming platforms, celebrates the song’s 50th anniversary with performances that honor the original while revealing Myles’ unmistakable vocal fire, emotional precision, and genre-blending artistry.
Take a listen here.
3Devon Allman
Nightvision, a new project from Devon Allman, is thrilled to release “Awaken,” the second song from the forthcoming self titled debut album. “‘Awaken’ was the first instrumental song we came up with for the nightvision record,” says Allman. “It really set the tone for the sci-fi vibe of the whole set. For me it’s part Pink Floyd meets The Cure riding through Arabia watching VHS copies of the original Dune. An amalgam of my Texan youth.”
Take a listen here.
4Colin Stough
19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough gets vulnerable on his brand-new ballad, “Best For You,” out now.
“This song’s about loving somebody and watching ’em walk away like it’s nothing, but still wanting the best for them,” shares Stough. “Now felt like the right time to release this since the seasons are changing and y’all were begging me on socials to drop it. Hope y’all like it.”
Take a listen here.
5Gareth
Rising country artist Gareth is turning heads with a country-infused reimagining of Avril Lavigne’s iconic hit Complicated, out Friday, December 12th. This early 2000’s smash helped define a generation, and now – more than two decades later – Gareth is giving it a new perspective.
Take a listen here.
6Lukas Nelson
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson releases American Romance, too today, a new two-song collection featuring “A Certain Someone” and “The Last Wild River.”
Of the new music, Nelson shares, “This next little gift of songs come from separate fountains of the American Romance spring. ‘Certain Someone’ is a hopeful song that came assisted by Anderson East and Foy Vance, recorded at Andersons studio. The concept was born as I was walking along the river in Boston, MA. ‘The Last Wild River’ I wrote along the Yampa River in Colorado with a good friend, who explained to me that the Yampa was one of the last rivers in America that wasn’t damned up. We recorded it at Shooter Jennings’ studio in LA. I’m grateful to have these other songs to complement what was an incredibly inspiring moment musically. I hope you enjoy!”
Take a listen here.
7Lexi Langley
Tennessee-based artist Lexi Langley releases a poignant cover of Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” via River House Artists. In September, Langley posted a video of herself singing the Top Ten smash with a simple piano accompaniment, making waves across the internet. The video currently sits at over 3.6 million views on TikTok with comments from artists such as The Chainsmokers, Maddie & Tae and more.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter