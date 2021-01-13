Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 11, 2021

From Jeff Price: 1/11/2021
THIS IS THE SECOND POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|141
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|125
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|123
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|113
|4
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|97
|5
|6
|BLACKMAN
|57
|8
|7
|MCCALLIE
|56
|6
|8
|SUMMIT
|51
|9
|9
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|45
|7
|10
|PIGEON FORGE
|33
|11
|11
|BEECH
|28
|10
|12
|FATHER RYAN
|23
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, FAIRVIEW, HERITAGE, MBA, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, ROSSVIEW, SCIENCE HILL, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, WALKER VALLEY