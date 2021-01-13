Summit BHC Acquires New Jersey Facility & Expands Presence in Virginia

Franklin, Tenn. – January 11th, 2021– Summit BHC, a leading national provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services, has acquired Seabrook, an addiction treatment provider in New Jersey, effective Dec. 21, 2020.

Seabrook’s operations include a 153-bed inpatient treatment facility located on 40 acres in Bridgeton, New Jersey, along with three additional intensive outpatient programs operating in Cherry Hill, Morristown, and Shrewsbury. This acquisition marks Summit’s first entry into New Jersey and brings the company’s total number of facilities to 22 across the United States.

“We are excited to welcome Seabrook to our family of addiction treatment centers,” says Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. “Seabrook is well-established and recognized in the substance use treatment community, and we are committed to carrying on its tradition of providing the highest quality care going forward.”

“Seabrook has a 46-year legacy of helping clients and families recover from alcoholism and substance use problems,” says Edward M. Diehl, president of Seabrook. “Joining the family of Summit BHC allows Seabrook to continue providing our multi-disciplined approach to clients from across the region while partnering with a national provider.”

Mertz Taggart, a leading healthcare services mergers and acquisitions firm, provided sell-side services to Seabrook in this transaction.

In addition, Summit BHC announced the acquisition of both The Pavilion and The Farley Center located in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place is a 66-bed, inpatient psychiatric facility, with geriatric and adult beds. The Farley Center operates 70 beds for substance use detox, rehab, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services. Also, as part of the acquisition, Summit will assume ownership and operation of The Villages, a semi-private living accommodation for individuals in recovery. With this acquisition, Summit BHC now operates 24 facilities across the country.

“The Pavilion and The Farley Center are complementary additions to the Summit family as their services match up well with our strengths,” stated Brent Turner, CEO of Summit.

“This is our second venture in the state of Virginia, following our opening of Safe Harbor Recovery Center in Portsmouth in 2019. We are pleased to partner with regionally-recognized programs like The Pavilion and The Farley Center, and we look forward to continuing to provide a high quality of care to our clients there.”

About Summit BHC

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee and founded in 2013, Summit was established to

develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible and dynamic continuum of care.

The leadership team at Summit is comprised of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 24 freestanding facilities nationwide.