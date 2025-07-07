Vandy Football Making (Mini-)Plans for the Fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has announced the availability of three different mini-plan options for the upcoming 2025 football season, with each including the ability to purchase tickets for at least one of the Commodores’ four SEC matchups at FirstBank Stadium this fall.

The ‘Black Plan’ features contests against Charleston Southern (Aug. 30), Utah State (Sept. 27) and Auburn (Nov. 8) and is available starting at $130. The ‘Gold Plan’ includes Vandy’s games against Georgia State (Sept. 20), Missouri (Oct. 25) and Kentucky (Nov. 22) and can be purchased for as little as $80, while the ‘Anchor Plan’—starting as low as $100—offers tickets for matchups with Charleston Southern, Georgia State, Missouri and Kentucky.

Individuals who purchase either the Gold or Anchor Plans will also have the ability to add tickets to the Dores’ Oct. 18 game against LSU for $110 each.

Fans interested in buying mini-plan tickets can click here. Information on all current available ticket options for the season is available here, with limited seating in the brand-new Commodore Club premium seating in the south end zone of FirstBank Stadium still available as well.

