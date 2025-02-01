TDEC Accepting Grant Applications for Waste Tire Reuse

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) began accepting applications on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP).

The grants are to fund projects that create or expand beneficial uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials such as aggregate that are derived from tires, initiating research and development in tire management, using tires for alternative fuels, or promoting innovation in infrastructure.

“This program is an important environmental step for dealing with waste tires,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “The financial assistance can help divert tires from landfills and repurpose them. We look forward to the results that can come from this process.”

Tennessee produces approximately 6 million waste tires every year. TEAP has helped divert more than 7.6 million tires since the program’s inception. The Tennessee General Assembly established the Tire Environmental Fund in 2015. Since then, grantees have been awarded almost $10.8 million to address waste tire disposal in the state.

The deadline for submission of grant applications is April 15. There are no restrictions on eligible entity types. All organizations are eligible to apply for the funding.

Further information on the program is available online at the TEAP website. Information about the TDEC grants management system is also available online.

The Tire Environmental Act Program is funded through a flat fee assessed to the sale of new motor vehicles in Tennessee based on the number of wheels of the vehicle. The fee is $5 for a new vehicle with four or fewer wheels, $10 for new vehicles with more than four but fewer than 11 wheels, and $15 for new vehicles with 11 or more wheels.

These are reimbursement grants, meaning an applicant will need to have start-up capital to apply for funding. The minimum grant request is $10,000, and the maximum grant request is $500,000; there are varying levels of matching funds required based on entity type. Applicants must demonstrate how their project will improve or enhance beneficial end uses for scrap tires.

