Share in the Season at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church Wednesday Advent Community Dinners

The Christmas season welcomes us all to celebrate as a community: lifting our hearts and our spirits in joy as we await Christmas Day. As we enter into the season of Advent, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church invites you to join in the spirit of community at their weekly Wednesday Advent Dinners, followed by Holden Evening Prayer Services.

Advent Community Dinner, Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

Each Wednesday in December before Christmas, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church offers a break from the hustle and bustle of the season with a free will offering, catered dinner served from 5:30 to 6:45 PM. The dinners are held each Wednesday on December 6, 13, and 20.

Holden Evening Prayer Service at 7 PM

After the dinner service, Saint Andrew invites you to the beautiful Holden Evening Prayer service, where you can fill your heart with the sights and sounds of hope as we await the birth of our Lord. The prayer service begins at 7 PM. All are welcome.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church

Join us Sunday, December 24th, for Saint Andrew’s beautiful Christmas Eve Candlelight Services. The first service begins at 4 pm and is geared toward families, though all are welcome to attend. A second service is held from 7 to 8 pm.

All Are Welcome at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church

Saint Andrew is a welcoming congregation of over 500 that is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States.

Since organizing as a congregation on September 21, 1975, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church has been deeply involved in their local community and Southeastern Synod (denominational region), as well as national (ELCA) and global (LWF) ministry expressions.

The Church wishes to “extend an enthusiastic welcome to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, this beloved community, where in Christ, we Worship, Love, Grow, Serve, and Send.” All are welcome in this wonderful faith community.

Saint Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37064. For more information, call 615-794-1624 or visit the website for a list of church services and times.

Connect with the Saint Andrews community on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.