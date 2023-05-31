Ribbon Cutting: Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing in Brentwood

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering
Beth Gwinn, Photographer

Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc. held its ribbon cutting on May 25, 2023, at 8110 Isabella Ln Ste 100 in Brentwood.

The Bacon Farmer Workman and Marcum Engineering family of companies are committed to providing multi-disciplined, full-service engineering excellence through planning, design, and construction observation phase services for Civil, Structural, Transportation, Mechanical, and Electrical projects of diverse complexities.

Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing
8110 Isabella Ln Ste 100
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 693-2744
