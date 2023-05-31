Franklin Flea Market to Debut in June With Over 300 Vendor Booths

Stewart Promotions announced the Grand Opening of the Franklin Flea Market presented by The Big 98, coming June 17-18, to the Williamson County Ag Expo in Franklin, TN. Just seconds off I-65, this huge indoor/outdoor market will feature more than 300 high-quality vendor booths from over a dozen states.

This premier event will be open Saturday, June 17th from 9 am-6 pm and Sunday, June 18th from 10 am-4 pm. Admission is absolutely FREE, and parking is just $5 per vehicle.

Shoppers can find unique treasures and incredible bargains throughout the Indoor Arena as well as covered and uncovered outdoor booths. There’s something for everyone: Antiques, collectibles, crafts, boutique, jewelry, electronics, and much more. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, axe throwing, and more fun for the whole family!

Stewart Promotions is one of the foremost promoters of high-quality Flea Markets and Christmas Shows, with over 50 years in the business. They are excited to return to the Nashville area, and they have already secured additional dates in September 2023 as well as 2024. Visit www.TheFranklinFleaMarket.com for more information.