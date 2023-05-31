Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Photo by Nashville Predators

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2023.

1Eat the Street Returns to Franklin With Over 30 Food Trucks

eat the street 2022
photo by Jim Wood

The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.

2Veterinary Emergency Group Opens New Clinic in Franklin

Stock Photo

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is excited to announce the opening of its newest hospital at 2035 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 on May 31 at 11:30 am. This will be VEG’s 45th location nationwide. Read more.

3Jimmie Allen’s Brentwood Home for Sale

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal

Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17. Read more.

4Predators Relieve John Hynes of Coaching Duties, Effective Immediately

Photo by Nashville Predators

Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has relieved Head Coach John Hynes and Assistant Coach Dan Lambert from their coaching duties, effective immediately. Read more.

5Nashville’s First Raising Cane’s Location Opens

Source - Raising Cane's
Source – Raising Cane\\’s

Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.

