Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2023.
The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.
Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is excited to announce the opening of its newest hospital at 2035 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 on May 31 at 11:30 am. This will be VEG’s 45th location nationwide. Read more.
Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17. Read more.
Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has relieved Head Coach John Hynes and Assistant Coach Dan Lambert from their coaching duties, effective immediately. Read more.
Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.