Ravenwood High JROTC Cadets to Compete in National Championship

Following two rounds of rigorous competition against teams from all over the world, four Ravenwood High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets have secured a spot in the National Academic Bowl Championship.

A group composed of Hea Ashar, Saksham Varshney, Ethan Varghese and Prajin Sankar is among the top 32 Army JROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation. They will compete in Washington, D.C. in June.

“This is the fifth time Ravenwood High has qualified for the National Championship,” said RHS Senior Army Instructor Rusel Hays. “We were third in the nation last year.”

The preliminary rounds tested cadets on a range of subjects including math, science, language arts, current events, leadership skills and more. Through participation in the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl, cadets learn the values of citizenship, engage in academic rivalry and explore avenues for college opportunities.

Source: WCS

