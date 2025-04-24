Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Main Street Festival

photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday-Sunday, April 26-27, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin Public Square, Franklin

It’s the first festival of spring in downtown Franklin. The free family event will feature food vendors, artisan goods, activities, and live music.

2Drive-Thru Recycling at Nissan

Saturday, April 26, 10 am – 1 pm
Nissan, 1 Nissan Way, Franklin

This is a community event organized and hosted by the Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and local environmental supporters. Residents may drop off certain hard-to-recycle items, such as tires, mattresses, scrap metal, and Styrofoam, to be recycled free of charge.

TEC aims to improve Tennessee’s environment and communities by reducing litter, illegal dumping, and landfill reliance, while supporting recycling. Funded by an EPA environmental justice grant and TDOT funding, we aim to help residents sustain these events in their own communities.

No cost to participate but donations are appreciated! *Please note, there is an additional fee on mattresses and tires beyond the 2 mattresses and 8 tires per household limits. We can not guarantee we will have additional capacity, but will do our best! See the materials list below for more information.

 

3Bare-Handed Baseball Game

photo from Quicksteps Baseball Club

 

Sunday, April 27, noon – 5 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill

The Quicksteps will celebrate their home opener at beautiful Rippa Villa Plantation! This event is part of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball. This event promotes living history by bringing the 19th century to life through baseball events that use the rules, equipment, costumes and culture of the 1860s. This event is FREE. Chairs, picnics, and cranks (vintage fans) are welcome to enjoy 1860’s era, bare handed base ball.

4Deer Run Summer Camp Open House

deer run camps open house
Photo from Facebook Event

Sunday, April 27, 2 pm – 4 pm
Deer Run Retreat, 3865 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station

Join us for come-and-go walking tours to get a glimpse of how camp at Deer Run can make a lifelong impact on your kids, teens, and family this summer. Open House Tours are a great way to see the recreational and lodging facilities on the camp property and get to know the camp before camp begins this summer. Meet the camp directors, camp staff, and year-round staff who are all excited to show you around and answer your questions.

5St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series

photo couresty of St. Jude Rock N Roll Running Series

Saturday, April 26
Downtown Nashville, Nashville

The 25th annual St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon takes place in Nashville this weekend. It’s one of the biggest events of the year in Nashville, and live music will be on the course.

Find more information here. 

