Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Drive-Thru Recycling at Nissan

Saturday, April 26, 10 am – 1 pm

Nissan, 1 Nissan Way, Franklin

This is a community event organized and hosted by the Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and local environmental supporters. Residents may drop off certain hard-to-recycle items, such as tires, mattresses, scrap metal, and Styrofoam, to be recycled free of charge.

TEC aims to improve Tennessee’s environment and communities by reducing litter, illegal dumping, and landfill reliance, while supporting recycling. Funded by an EPA environmental justice grant and TDOT funding, we aim to help residents sustain these events in their own communities.

No cost to participate but donations are appreciated! *Please note, there is an additional fee on mattresses and tires beyond the 2 mattresses and 8 tires per household limits. We can not guarantee we will have additional capacity, but will do our best! See the materials list below for more information.