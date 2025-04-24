Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Main Street Festival
Saturday-Sunday, April 26-27, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin Public Square, Franklin
It’s the first festival of spring in downtown Franklin. The free family event will feature food vendors, artisan goods, activities, and live music.
2Drive-Thru Recycling at Nissan
Saturday, April 26, 10 am – 1 pm
Nissan, 1 Nissan Way, Franklin
TEC aims to improve Tennessee’s environment and communities by reducing litter, illegal dumping, and landfill reliance, while supporting recycling. Funded by an EPA environmental justice grant and TDOT funding, we aim to help residents sustain these events in their own communities.
3Bare-Handed Baseball Game
Sunday, April 27, noon – 5 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
4Deer Run Summer Camp Open House
Sunday, April 27, 2 pm – 4 pm
Deer Run Retreat, 3865 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station
5St. Jude Rock n Roll Running Series
Saturday, April 26
Downtown Nashville, Nashville
The 25th annual St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon takes place in Nashville this weekend. It’s one of the biggest events of the year in Nashville, and live music will be on the course.
