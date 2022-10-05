Ravenwood High Choir to Perform Fall Concert

The award-winning Ravenwood High choir will perform its fall concert on Thursday, October 6, at 7 p.m.

The show, called Will the Circle Be Unbroken, will feature 100 singers who will take the audience on a journey of live music all around the world. Songs will be sung in English, Hebrew, French, Latin, Italian, Hindi, Ukranian and more.

There is no cost to attend the performance, which will be held at the Ravenwood Performing Arts Center. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

