WCS Middle School Athletes Win State Titles

WCS middle school student-athletes have another four State titles under their belts.

The Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Cross-Country State Championships took place in Clarksville on Saturday, October 1. Nearly 600 runners from 91 schools participated in the competition, and WCS students claimed first in four of the eight events.

The Brentwood Middle girls team placed first in the Class AA Girls Two Mile Run Team event. Ollie Fielder, Talya Williams, Elise Truesdale, Pallie McMullan, Lynlee Nance, Sydney Day and Clara Young ran the race. They are coached by Nathan Cummings and Claire Berg.

“The thing about this girls’ team that I’m most proud of is that this truly was a team effort,” said Berg. “There was no one shining star who won it for everyone. They absolutely achieved this together. They are a wonderful group of talented, athletic girls who cheer for each other, respect each other and support each other. It was an absolute joy and privilege to help coach this team.”

The Woodland Middle boys team won the State title in the Class AA Boys Two Mile Run. The team – Kevin Rocha, Jacob Meucci, Clayton Blanton, Graham Higginbotham, Ko Miyamoto, Xander Johnson and Jameson Mitchell – is coached by Andrew Swanson.

“This group of students has such a strong work ethic,” said Swanson. “They enjoy coming to practice. They enjoy working hard and seeing improvement. Every practice, they followed what needed to be done. They did the little things and took care of what they could control. They were prepared when it came to the day of the State meet.”

In the Class A Girls Two Mile Run, the Legacy Middle team took the State championship title. The students who ran include Janie Reames, Brennan McCain, Layne Melton, Kate Seymour, Ellie Seymour, Ellie Bullock and Ava Sebastian. The LMS team is coached by Kristen Reames.

“The girls decided when we started practice in July that they were going to put their noses to the ground and work hard to defend their State title,” said Reames. “We have a wonderful group of parents and supporters who were also all in and worked just as hard to get them to our practices and meets. Almost every girl set a new personal record at the State meet. Legacy is building a running program, and I am thankful that I get to coach such a great group.”

Page Middle’s Connor Fysh took the individual State title in the Class AA Boys Two Mile Run. Connor’s coach is Shawn Carter.

The students and teams who placed in the top eight in their event are listed below:

Class A Girls Two Mile Run – Individual Second: Janie Reames, Legacy Middle

Seventh: Brennan McCain, Legacy Middle

Eighth: Layne Melton, Legacy Middle Class AA Girls Two Mile Run – Individual Third: Nigella Smith, Page Middle

Fourth: Natalie Smith, Page Middle

Fifth: Ollie Fielder, Brentwood Middle

Sixth: Siena Thompson, Grassland Middle Class A Girls Two Mile Run – Team First: Legacy Middle

Fifth: Fairview Middle Class AA Girls Two Mile Run – Team First: Brentwood Middle

Third: Page Middle

Eighth: Mill Creek Middle

Class A Boys Two Mile Run – Individual Second: Will Edwards, Fairview Middle

Third: Nicolas Pinto, Thompson’s Station Middle Class AA Boys Two Mile Run – Individual First: Connor Fysh, Page Middle

Second: Kevin Rocha, Woodland Middle

Third: Luke Harren, Brentwood Middle

Sixth: Cutler Embry, Brentwood Middle Class A Boys Two Mile Run – Team Second: Fairview Middle

Third: Legacy Middle

Fifth: Thompson’s Station Middle Class AA Boys Two Mile Run- Team First: Woodland Middle

Second: Brentwood Middle

Eighth: Spring Station Middle

