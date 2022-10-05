Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Mount Juliet Preview

Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Mount Juliet for a Wilson County war on the gridiron, as The Lebanon Blue Devils travel 13 miles to take on the Golden Bears. This game may not mean much in the way of district standings right now, but you better believe it matters to these kids, coaches, fans, and cities. It’s rivalry night on Thursday in Mount Juliet.

Lebanon Blue Devils

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 83

Head Coach: Chuck Gentry (39-23 in 6th year at Lebanon)

2022 Record: 5-2

District Record: 2-1

2021 Record: 11-2, lost to Oakland in the quarterfinals

Lebanon is averaging 37 points a game on the back of some huge first quarters where the blue devils average 20 of those 37 points. This team starts fast and plays fast led by their do-it-all WR/DB/KR Anthony Crowell, who was our week one MVP. They are going to look to jump out in front of The Bears early and not look back. A fast start and keeping their foot on the gas will be key for The Blue Devils on the road.

Mount Juliet Golden Bears

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 52

Head Coach: Trey Perry (69-38 in 10th year at Mount Juliet)

2022 Record: 5-1

District Record: 4-0

2021 Record: 6-5, Lost to Columbia in the first round

Mount Juliet’s offense is no slouch either, Led by sophomore QB Tyler Travers and senior RB DeAirrus Morton. They are averaging 35 points a game, but just a little more spread out throughout all four quarters than Lebanon. Containing Crowell, especially in the first quarter, and staying consistent while limiting penalties will be the key for The Golden Bears.

Final Thoughts

While Lebanon outscores Mount Juliet 20-12 in the first quarter, their offense seems to disappear in the second quarter averaging only six points and is nowhere to be found in the fourth averaging just three. That’s why the first quarter will be huge for both these teams. If Lebanon can get the fast start they are used to, and not take their foot off the gas in the second and fourth quarters, then they will be set up for success Thursday night. However, if Mount Juliet can contain that first quarter onslaught, they are the more consistent team throughout the game and can make Lebanon pay for it. Limiting penalties and giving this Lebanon team free yardage will be big for The Bears. Both teams are returning a high number of starters from last year and are now in mid-season form, so this should be a great game in MJ.

My prediction:

Mount Juliet wins 38-35 on a last second field goal.