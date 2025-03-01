Photo of the Day: March 1, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BGA honored 2024 graduate Kavien Jones at its Wildcat Legacy Night on Friday, Feb. 7. Jones, who now plays basketball for Tennessee State University, was recognized for being BGA’s first TSSAA Division II-A Mr. Basketball. More than 75 BGA basketball alumni and their families were in attendance as BGA girls lost a close match up with Columbia Academy while the boys won by 16.

Pictured from left to right: BGA Head of School Will Kesler, Jones, BGA boys basketball coach Trey Meyer and BGA Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs Dr. Fred Eaves

