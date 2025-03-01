Morning Source – Rae Radick

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Rae Radick 

Originally Aired: February 28, 2025 

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Rae Radick about the upcoming show at Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 9th. The show titled Iconic Women of Music.

Find more information here.

 

 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

