Page High Transitions to Remote Learning Due to Increasing COVID-19 Numbers

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers among students and staff, along with ongoing contact tracing and the impact on staffing, Page High will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Tuesday, November 17 through the remainder of the week, says Williamson County Schools.

Students are expected to return to campus after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, November 30.

Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration.

