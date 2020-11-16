Maury County Schools to Transition All Students to Remote Learning

Maury County Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that the district will transition all students to remote learning effective immediately.

The decision was made because Maury County surpassed its 1% threshold of 965 with 1,071 active cases on Monday, November 16.

Maury County Public Schools says the tentative return date for in-person learning is Nov 30. They will continue to monitor the active case count and communicate any changes.

Top COVID-19 Stories: