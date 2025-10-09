Noodles & Company Turns Up the Heat with New Chili Garlic Ramen

Oct. 9, 2025 – Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the fast-casual favorite known for its saucy, satisfying noodle bowls, is bringing a viral sensation to the menu with its new Chili Garlic Ramen. Inspired by trending ramen hacks, this broth-less bowl delivers all the buttery, spicy, umami-packed flavor fans crave, without the draining, doctoring, or DIY. Available for just $8.95 for a limited time, Chili Garlic Ramen makes its exclusive Rewards Members debut on October 15, and to all guests nationwide on October 17.

No hacking needed: Noodles & Company Did it For You (DIFY)

From “lazy girl dinner” to “Soft Life,” Gen Z is embracing the art of doing less as a conscious response to burnout, economic pressures, and the pursuit of balance. Trends like #QuietVacationing and #BareMinimumMonday are reframing rest and simplicity as aspirational lifestyle choices. At the same time, TikTok has exploded with more than 20,000 #RamenHacks posts, proving just how much people love customizing and elevating instant noodles.

With Chili Garlic Ramen, Noodles & Company saves you the trouble. It’s all the craveable flavor of a ramen hack without the effort—no prep, no cleanup, just a fresh, delicious bowl made for you.

To perfect the ultimate ramen hack, dig into Chili Garlic Ramen starting October 15 for Noodles Rewards Members and October 17 for everyone. Order at your nearest Noodles & Company or online at Noodles.com.

Noodles Rewards is free and easy to join on the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. Rewards members earn points on every order to redeem for freebies in the rewards store. Members also enjoy early access to new menu items such as the Chili Garlic Ramen, exclusive offers tailored to their preferences, surprise deals, and even a special birthday reward. Even better? New rewards members will earn a free entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more.

