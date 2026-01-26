NES Power Outages Update for Jan. 26, 2026

NES Update for January 26, 2026, 8 a.m.

NES teams worked overnight to make repairs and restore power to customers after freezing rain and ice impacted the NES service territory and have since restored power to 60,000 customers. NES and contracted crews will continue operations in rotations, and they will remain on extended 14–16‑hour shifts to ensure we can continue responding to outages quickly.

Right now:

there are about 175,000 customers currently without power

at least 97 broken poles have been reported across our service area

more than 70 distribution circuits are out and in the process of being restored

there are less than 35 circuits with over 2,000 customers out now

Outages during this event peaked at 230,000, marking the largest number of outages at one time NES has ever experienced, even compared to the May 2020 derecho windstorms, when outages peaked at 200,000.

NES will double its workforce by midday today, with nearly 300 lineworkers deployed across our service area. Vegetation management crews and supplemental contract crews have been deployed to complement our restoration efforts and ensure lineworkers can continue reaching their sites efficiently.

Along with city officials, NES continues to ask for the community’s help. If your power is out, do not call 911. We need to keep those lines open for emergencies. But if you see a downed power line, that is an emergency, so that is when it is appropriate to call 911. We ask that everyone stay away from downed power lines, and to always assume they are live and dangerous.

How to Stay Updated

Report outages by texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR) from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling (615) 234‑0000 .

to from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling . NES will share restoration information on X (formerly Twitter) Facebook

Click for More News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email