Senior Citizens Evacuated After Assisted-Living Facility Loses Heat in Brentwood

Nearly 100 senior citizens were relocated to a local church in Brentwood after their assisted-living facility lost heat, prompting a multi-agency response during dangerously cold conditions.

Brentwood Fire and Rescue, along with Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Franklin Fire, and Williamson County EMS, transported 99 residents from The Rivers at Maryland Farms after a tree fell on the building’s heating system, cutting off heat to the facility.

Officials said low temperatures and an extended repair time made it necessary to evacuate all residents. The agencies worked together to move everyone safely to a local church, where food and shelter are being provided. Facility staff will continue caring for residents until heat is restored.

