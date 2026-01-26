1/26/26: Extreme Cold Warning Across Middle Tennessee, Low -0.8°F Tonight

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Tuesday. At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 18°F with mainly clear skies and winds blowing at 12.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures have peaked at 18°F and are expected to fall to a low of -0.8°F by tonight. The skies remain overcast, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance.
The Severe Extreme Cold Warning, which follows the earlier Cold Weather Advisory, alerts to dangerously cold wind chills as low as -11°F through the advisory period. Residents are advised to take extra precautions against the extreme cold, which poses heightened risks such as frostbite and hypothermia.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|18°F
|-1°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|31°F
|-2°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|32°F
|9°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|30°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|21°F
|10°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|17°F
|6°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|23°F
|9°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
