1/26/26: Extreme Cold Warning Across Middle Tennessee, Low -0.8°F Tonight

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Tuesday. At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 18°F with mainly clear skies and winds blowing at 12.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures have peaked at 18°F and are expected to fall to a low of -0.8°F by tonight. The skies remain overcast, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance.

The Severe Extreme Cold Warning, which follows the earlier Cold Weather Advisory, alerts to dangerously cold wind chills as low as -11°F through the advisory period. Residents are advised to take extra precautions against the extreme cold, which poses heightened risks such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Today's Details

High
18°F
Low
-1°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
18°F · feels 7°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 18°F -1°F Overcast
Tuesday 31°F -2°F Overcast
Wednesday 32°F 9°F Fog
Thursday 30°F 13°F Overcast
Friday 21°F 10°F Overcast
Saturday 17°F 6°F Overcast
Sunday 23°F 9°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

