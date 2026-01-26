Domino’s Launches Large Pizza $6.99 Carryout Deal Ahead of Big Game

Domino’s Pizza is heating up the pre-game season with a limited-time carryout special offering large two-topping pizzas for just $6.99 each. The promotion runs from January 26 through February 1, 2026, giving football fans an affordable option to stock up before the season’s biggest game day arrives in early February.

Limited-Time Carryout Special Details

The $6.99 deal applies to any large pizza with two toppings and includes three crust options: Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin, or New York Style. Customers looking to upgrade can add Parmesan Stuffed Crust for an additional $3 or choose any specialty pizza for a $4 upcharge. The promotion is exclusively available for carryout orders placed between January 26-February 1.

Game Day Pizza Statistics

Domino’s prepares for massive sales volume on football’s biggest Sunday, which typically ranks among the chain’s top five busiest days annually. The company’s game day statistics reveal the scale of pizza consumption during major sporting events:

Domino’s typically sells approximately 2.4 million pizzas on game day – roughly 40% more than a normal Sunday

Pepperoni remains the most popular game day pizza topping

During last year’s big game, Domino’s sold enough pizzas to stretch across about 7,000 football fields

The biggest football Sunday consistently ranks among Domino’s top five busiest days in the United States

How to Order the Carryout Special

Customers can order the $6.99 large two-topping carryout special through Domino’s website or by locating their nearest store location. The promotion is available at participating Domino’s locations nationwide during the January 26-February 1 window.

For more information and to place an order, visit www.dominos.com.

