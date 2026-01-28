NES Power Outages Update for Jan. 28, 2026

NES Update for January 28, 2026, 10 am

NES teams continue to make repairs and restore power to customers following the freezing rain and ice that impacted the NES service territory. Up to this point, NES lineworkers have restored power to 123,000 customers. NES and contracted lineworkers will continue operations in rotations, and they will remain on extended 14–16‑hour shifts to ensure we can continue responding quickly.

Right now:

there are about 107,000 customers currently without power

at least 300 broken poles have been reported across our service area

Today NES will deploy more than 900 lineworkers to continue restoration efforts. NES currently has lineworkers from Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Indiana and Tennessee in the field. Additionally, 215 vegetation management team members as well as supplemental contract teams have been deployed to complement restoration efforts and ensure lineworkers can continue reaching their sites efficiently.

There are currently many areas with outages of 1,000 customers or more, including:

Nashville/Bellevue

Brentwood

Forest Hills

North Nashville/ Brick Church

Hendersonville

South Nashville/ Edgehill/ Elysian Fields

East Nashville/ Rosebank

Whites Creek and Joelton

Donelson

Antioch

NES restores power by tackling areas affecting the largest number of customers first. We understand being without power is difficult, especially when conditions outside are extreme. Regardless of where a customer lives, every customer is important, and our lineworkers are working hard to restore power to every last customer. No one will be forgotten or left behind; however, utility prioritization practices are to restore the greatest number of customers first.

NES asks that customers ensure their homes are ready to receive power. If weatherheads, power masts, or meter bases are damaged, our lineworkers cannot safely reconnect power. NES maintains and repairs the lines leading to a customer’s home, but homeowners are responsible for the equipment on the house. If home equipment repairs need to be made, we strongly suggest contacting a licensed electrician for those repairs.

Along with city officials, NES also continues to ask for the community’s help. If your power is out, do not call 911. We need to keep those lines open for emergencies. But if you see a downed power line, that is an emergency, so that is when it is appropriate to call 911. We ask that everyone stay away from downed power lines, and to always assume they are live and dangerous.

How to Stay Updated

If you are without power, please report it by texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR) from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling (615) 234‑0000 .

to from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling . NES will share restoration information on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook throughout the event.

