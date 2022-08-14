Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Names Class of 2022 with Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, and More

The songwriting giants behind the hits “You’re Still The One,” “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven,” “Girl Crush,” “One More Last Chance” and “Drivin’ My Life Away” will soon become the newest members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF).

Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson and David Malloy – the Hall’s Class of 2022 – will join the legendary body in October, according to an announcement made today by Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, its executive director.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year – when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October,” said Cates at the 2022 Inductee Announcement – Made Possible By FICO. “I’m especially gratified to note that – for the first time since 2009 – two of our inductees-elect are women,” she added.

Ford introduced each member of the new class: Lindsey and Nicholson in the contemporary songwriter category; Malloy in the veteran songwriter category, Twain as the contemporary songwriter/artist and Wariner as the veteran songwriter/artist.

The five inductees-elect will join the 223 previously inducted members of the elite organization when they are officially inducted during the 52nd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Sunday, October 30, at the Music City Center.

Hillary Lindsey’s songwriter credits include “Jesus Take The Wheel” (Carrie Underwood), “Girl Crush” (Little Big Town) and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (Keith Urban). Gary Nicholson’s resume is known for “The Trouble With The Truth” (Patty Loveless), “One More Last Chance” (Vince Gill) and “She Couldn’t Change Me” (Montgomery-Gentry). David Malloy’s hits include “Drivin’ My Life Away” (Eddie Rabbitt), “Suspicions” (Eddie Rabbitt; also Tim McGraw) and “Love Will Turn You Around” (Kenny Rogers). Shania Twain recorded many of her self-penned hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Come On Over” and “Forever And For Always.” Steve Wariner popularized many of his own compositions, including “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”