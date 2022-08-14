Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall

Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.

The building primarily features four-bedroom units, along with single studios and two-to-six-bedroom units, all with private bedrooms. Increased amenities include flexible basement space, practice rooms, a fitness center, a two-story lobby featuring study and gathering areas, laundry room and two exterior courtyards. The $98 million project by longstanding University partners R.C. Matthews and ESa is built with the same high-performance environmental standards as other Belmont projects.

“We are delighted to provide even more space for undergraduate students to live on campus, a thriving community within our great city of Nashville,” said Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones. “As our students engage in purposeful learning and discovery here at Belmont, buildings like Caldwell Hall enable more than the convenience of living close to their classroom. The friendships students foster and the community they build here will support the development of who they are and who they are becoming.”

At 268,000 square feet, Caldwell Hall is Belmont’s largest residence hall, demonstrating the University’s continued commitment to providing students with a residential, liberal arts education. Caldwell Hall adds to the more than 4,300 residential spaces Belmont has built on campus in the past several years through the construction of 11 residence halls as part of more than $1 billion invested in new construction, renovations and property acquisitions.

“It is certainly another great day in the history of Belmont University as we dedicate and open Caldwell Hall,” said Milton Johnson, alumnus and Chairman of the Belmont Board of Trustees. “This building offers extensive amenities that will provide meaningful living and learning experiences for students as they learn their purpose, develop in character and grow in wisdom. We look forward to welcoming students in a few weeks and to the connections and conversations that will come to life within these walls.”

Other projects currently under construction include the new Jack. C. Massey Center and the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine, slated to open in the fall of 2023 and 2024 respectively. The Jack. C. Massey Center on 15th Ave. South will house the recently launched Belmont Data Collaborative, the Cone Center for Entrepreneurship and the Transformational Innovation Hub along with classrooms and collaborative workstations for students and faculty. The Center will also be home to a new Welcome Center for the University and house its Admissions Team, becoming the University’s new front door.

The Frist College of Medicine will feature a 200,000 square foot facility with a state-of-the-art, 50,000 square foot Simulation Center, one of the most comprehensive in the nation. Fitting seamlessly within Belmont’s health care corridor, Frist College of Medicine will create a fully interdisciplinary educational experience, allowing students in Belmont’s existing health care programs to interact with student doctors and work as a team, just as they would within the health care delivery system they will enter as professionals.