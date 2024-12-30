Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | NEW YORK (Dec. 19, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, announced today the schedule for the 2025 MLS Regular Season. The Boys in Gold will kick off and end the league’s 30th season at GEODIS Park, starting with a match against the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT and ending it against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. CT during Decision Day. MLS will pause regular season play from June 15 to 24 for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (TM) and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Nashville SC will play six of its first ten 2025 MLS matches at GEODIS Park, including visits from Western Conference sides the Portland Timbers (March 8) and Real Salt Lake (April 12) and longstanding regional rival FC Cincinnati (March 29). From May 10 to 17, the club will play three straight fixtures at home including a midweek match against Audi 2024 MLS Cup Finalists and Eastern Conference Champions the New York Red Bulls. The Boys in Gold will close out the month with the lone regular season afternoon match at GEODIS Park on May 31 at 3:30 p.m. CT vs. New York City FC.

In 2025, fans can celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend at GEODIS Park when the Philadelphia Union visits on Saturday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT in the first of three July home matches before the Boys in Gold host their 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoff opponent Orlando City SC (Aug. 23) and renew their rivalry with Atlanta United FC at the Castle (Aug. 30) to mark the unofficial end of summer.

Twice this regular season the team will play three straight road matches (between June 14-28, and July 25-Aug. 17) and it will end its regular season campaign with two of its final three matches at home including a Sept. 27 match against the third Western Conference club to visit GEODIS Park in 2025, Houston Dynamo FC.

For the first time ever this season, Season Ticket Members (STM’s) will have access to exclusive discounts and benefits based on tenure as a thank you for their loyalty and support. As part of the recently announced Legacy Lineup Loyalty Program, STM’s will also have access to an exclusive ticket sale window starting at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 13 with general public sales beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 14.

