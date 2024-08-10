Metro Seeks Bids for Ascend Amphitheater Operator

For the last ten years, Live Nation has operated Ascend Amphitheater but that could change. Metro Nashville is seeking bids for the amphitheater’s next operator, reports Axios.

There is a list of other potential operators for the outdoor venue space, including Ryman Hospitality, AEG, and others.

In 2014, Live Nation won the bid to operate Ascend Amphitheater. They partnered with Red Light Management, Nashville Predators, and Nashville Symphony.

Ascend Amphitheater has hosted artists like Lainey Wilson, Noah Kahan, Darius Rucker, Foreigner, and Styx. Live Nation has been in the news recently when the Department of Justice sued the company for antitrust violations.

Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville. Ascend is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee. It is set inside the Metro Riverfront Park. The amphitheater seats 2,300 in fixed seating, and 4,500 on the lawn, with a total capacity of 6,800.

