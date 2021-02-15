Maury County Mayor Creates GoFundMe for Mule Day Event

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles created a GoFundMe to raise funds for a 2021 Mule Day event, an event that was announced canceled by City of Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder.

Via Facebook, Mayor Ogles states, “Here we go friends!!! SAVE MULE DAY!… Mule Day is a tradition that is important to our community and it’s up to you and I to stand together and celebrate the history and traditions of our great community…. So join me and show your support by Donating. Every dollar counts… whether it’s $20, $100 or perhaps your business would like to be a sponsor at $1,000 or be a title sponsor at $5,000.”

The campaign goal is $20,000 with over $7,855 raised, as of the writing of this article.

If you are interested in donating, visit the GoFundMe page here.

No other details on the GoFundMe page have been shared as if the event will continue as planned in years past or if it will be an abbreviated version of the annual event.

Keep checking back here for details.