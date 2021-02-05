Columbia’s Mule Day 2021 Canceled

Columbia’s Mule Day 2021, which was scheduled for April 8th – 11th, is canceled, according to the City of Columbia Facebook.

Stating, “The City of Columbia and the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club, organizers for the annual Mule Day Parade and festivities, are canceling Mule Day 2021, which had been planned for April 8-11, 2021. This mutual decision was made after careful consideration of all potential options and included input and recommendations from local health and public safety officials. We are looking forward to Mule Day next year and hope to have an amazing turnout!”

The event was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

In response to the cancellation, the City of Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder shared via Facebook, explaining that all scenarios were taken into consideration but not feasible. With a large event, it requires months in advance of planning and some of the vendors had already decided to not participate in the year’s event. Molder stated, “The truth is that I hurt most of all for the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club–the Mule Day organizers. For them, the mutual decision was difficult because they know the importance of Mule Day in this community. They know about the fellowship and camaraderie and attention Mule Day brings to our community.”

“But, for them, the mutual decision was easy because they know that the health and well-being of their volunteer-based club, of our community, and the thousand of visitors, had to remain at the forefront. And, that’s why the City of Columbia took the lead, joined the decision and facilitated the conversation which helped arrived to the mutual decision to cancel Mule Day,” he continued.

County Mayor Andy Ogles shared via Facebook that he fully supported Mule Day 2021 and felt as if it could be conducted safely outdoors. In a separate post, Ogles states, “It may only be me on a tractor pulling my kids on a hay wagon up and down 7th… but there will be Mule Day 2021.”

The first official Mule Day event was held in 1934, a parade took place along with a mule show in downtown Columbia. Now it has become a multi-day event with a parade, craft show, horse show, and more.