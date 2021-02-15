Five BGA Seniors Sign National Letters of Intent

Battle Ground Academy had five additional seniors sign letters of intent on Feb. 3 to continue playing sports in college next year:

Kearstyn Seay – Basketball – Rhodes College – Seay is a three-year starter for BGA’s basketball team and is currently averaging 11.1 points and 5. 1 rebounds per game in her senior season. In addition to playing at BGA, she is a member of the 2021 STARS Premier program.

Iman Lohrasbi – Football – Rhodes College – Lohrasbi was one of BGA’s most versatile players, starting at five different positions in his junior and senior years. He was named 2nd Team All-Region in 2019 and 2020.

Max Sale – Football – Rhodes College – Sale accumulated nearly 60 tackles in his BGA career and was named 1st Team All-Region in 2020.

Xavier Shaw – Football – Western Kentucky University – Despite missing nearly half of the 2020 season due to injury, Shaw was a leader for BGA on offense and defense. He was named 2020 Division II-AA All State and 1st Team All-Region. He was also 1st Team All-Region in 2019.

Ethan Harden – Baseball – Belmont University – Harden has been one of BGA’s most competitive and hard-working players. In addition to BGA’s team, he also plays in the Nashville Knights organization.

They join Blake Rowe (Baseball, Southwest Tennessee Community College) and Ally Solomon (Swimming, Case Western Reserve University) who signed in December.

“We’re proud of the accomplishments of these student-athletes during their time at BGA and look forward to following their careers in college,” said BGA Director of Athletics Fred Eaves.

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.