Mario Lopez & Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Nashville Restaurant Team Up to Thank First Responders

On Sunday, April 10, from 3 pm – 4 pm, you can meet Mario Lopez at Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Nashville which is located at 139 2nd Avenue North, Nashville.

Mario Lopez and Chicken Guy! Nashville is inviting area EMS, Police, and Sherriff personnel to Chicken Guy! Nashville for a “Thank You for Your Service” Complimentary Flavortown Shake and a photo with Mario.

Mario Lopez and Chicken Guy would like to thank first responders for their service during the downtown Nashville bombing, recent flood responses, and overall daily emergency preparedness.

Guests, with a first responder ID, will receive a small Flavortown Shake. Shake flavors include Triple Chocolate Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oreo.

Lopez is in the area filming for a Lifetime Christmas movie, read more here.