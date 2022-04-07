Franklin High Theater Features Footloose April 7-9

Get ready to dance to your heart’s content as Franklin High’s Footloose opens April 7.

Watch Ren McCormack as he tries to find his place in a town that outlaws dancing. Featuring fun music that propels a heartfelt story, Footloose is a show you don’t want to miss.

Tickets for the performances may be purchased online and cost $10 per person and $8 per student or teacher. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

The dates and times of the shows are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

