Kings of Leon Announce New Album and Tour

Rock band Kings of Leon is kicking off 2024 with a host of announcements on social media.

The band has announced their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out on May 10. The lead single, “Mustang” is available now.

Kings of Leon also announced a 2024 World Tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation in North America, will hit 26 cities across the US stopping at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 26th. Tickets will begin on sale Friday, March 1 at 10am local time at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets go on sale through the Kings of Leon presale starting February 28. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 27, at 10am local time through Thursday, February 29, at 11:00 pm local time. Visit https://kingsofleon.com/ for more details.