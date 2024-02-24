Photo of the Day: February 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: JE Dunn Construction is celebrating its 100th anniversary in its 26 offices nationwide throughout 2024, including 30 years of business in Middle Tennessee. In celebration of the anniversary, JE Dunn surprised the nonprofit Our Kids with a $100,000 donation to further its vital work of providing aid to children and families affected by sexual abuse. The donation is part of a national centennial initiative, Building a Legacy: A Century of Generosity Campaign, and is the first of ten donations to be awarded this year.

