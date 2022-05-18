Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q in Franklin is Converting to Quick Casual Dining Style

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q is known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality, and focus on the communities they serve, has converted its location on 3068 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tenn., to a quick-casual dining style.

The transition to quick-casual service allows for faster guest experiences while maintaining the same great food and hospitality that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. The Franklin location will retain full service at the bar and have team members working throughout the restaurant to tend to guests’ needs. In addition, the new design features a faster way for guests to pick up takeout orders while maintaining the options of drive-thru and catering.

“Exceptional BBQ will always be the #1 focus at Jim ‘N Nick’s,” said Chris McCracken, local owner of JNN – Nashville. “This new service style creates the flexibility for guests to be able to dine with us in different ways. Whether it’s full service at the bar or order-at-the-counter for the dining room, a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, you’ll still get the same hospitality we’re known for.”

The Franklin location’s conversion to a quick-casual dining style is one of the first steps in a larger company-wide initiative to convert more JNN locations to quick-casual dining. Additionally, the growing brand plans to open 10 new locations over the next 18 months.

“The future is very bright for Jim ’N Nick’s,” said Larry Ryback, chief executive officer of JNN. “As we expand in the Southeast, we look forward to hiring the ‘best of the best’ to join our JNN family.”

About Jim ‘N Nick’s:

Since its founding in 1985, Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q has mastered the art of slow-cooked, hickory-smoked barbecue with scratch-made trimmings. The company is committed to fresh, high-quality ingredients, as there are no microwaves, freezers or shortcuts in any of their restaurants. Focused on its local communities, Jim ‘N Nick’s believes guests deserve a place where they can unwind and reconnect with family and friends. The company currently operates 38 restaurants in seven states.