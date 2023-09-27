Independence High theater Presents The Princess and Hero Extravaganza

Calling all families of children aspiring to be princesses or superheroes! The Independence High Theater Department’s upcoming event is for you.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, stop by the school for the Princess and Hero Extravaganza from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to meet their favorite princesses and superheroes and enjoy delicious treats, crafts, face painting, story time, and more. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged.

The cost is $10 per child and is payable at the door. Families are welcome to stop by any time during the event. Contact IHS theater director Becky Williams with questions.

Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

