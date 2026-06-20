6/19/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 81 and Current Temp of 71, Clear Tonight with a Low of 69

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 71.1°F with a light wind from the east-northeast at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky is currently partly cloudy.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.1°F and a low of 66.2°F, accompanied by winds gusting up to 8.2 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 17%, with no measurable rain reported throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop gradually to a low of 69.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 6.6 mph, and the sky will remain clear with no precipitation expected. Conditions are anticipated to remain stable into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
66°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|87°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|83°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|77°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter