GraceWorks Plans Virtual Turkey Trot Event

The 21st Turkey Trot benefiting GraceWorks Ministries, a tradition for area families on Thanksgiving morning, will be virtual this year.

“Of course, in this season of COVID, we struggled with what was the best course of action that would both protect you and yet still allow us to host this much-needed event to support GraceWorks’ crucial core services of food, rent and utilities. ” said GraceWorks CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge.

“Please know that we will do all that we can to make this event fun and engaging for you, while still impactful for GraceWorks,” Breckenridge said.

Presented by Keller Williams Realty-Franklin, the virtual race will provide three certified 5K and 10K route maps throughout Williamson County, but participants can run or walk anywhere. GraceWorks will also provide a guide for a kids 1K race. Participants can run or walk any time between Nov. 19 and 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Participants will be able to submit their time to compete against thousands of others, upload a race photo, and engage with other runners on the ActiveEndurance App.

The upgraded Runner Kits will include the beloved long sleeve athletic t-shirts, sponsored runner swag, coupons to local businesses and some surprises. The kids’ runner kits will include short sleeve t-shirts, Thanksgiving activities, a finish line celebrate pack and more!

“Our Runner Kits will have the look and feel of a gift – with items that help your family best experience a fun and healthy Thanksgiving activity and the powerful impact you will have on the lives of your neighbors,” said GraceWorks’ Director of Development Alicia Bell.

Costs are $35 for the 5K or 10K runner kit, and $15 for the Kids Fun Run for ages 9 and younger. The kit can be mailed to participants’ homes (shipping extra) or picked up free at GraceWorks. T-shirt sizes are guaranteed to anyone who registers before Sept. 30. Runner Kits are guaranteed to anyone who registers before Oct. 30 with limited availability after that date.

Register today at: www.graceworksministries.net/turkeytrot.

Proceeds provide food and rent and/or utility assistance for GraceWorks’ neighbors. COVID-19 has induced an extreme increase in demand for these services. Additionally, due to countywide shutdowns, GraceWorks lost planned income with the 10-week closing of the Thrift Store, which provides about $20,000 weekly, and cancellations or modifications of special events.

The 2020 Turkey Trot is presented by Keller Williams Realty-Franklin. Other sponsors are Clark Crane, Jackson®, and Williamson Medical Center.

A limited number of sponsorships and options for including items in runner kits are still available. Go to www.graceworksministries.net/turkeytrot or contact Director of Development Alicia Bell at [email protected] or 615-794-9055 ext. 144 for more information.