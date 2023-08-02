Friends of Franklin Parks & City of Franklin to Unveil Storybook Trail at Pinkerton

On Thursday, August 3rd at 9 a.m., officials will cut the ribbon on a newly updated Storybook Trail, an interactive walk-and-read experience along the trail at Pinkerton Park.

“Children and families have been enjoying the first storybook trail we installed at Pinkerton for years,” said Friends of Franklin Parks Executive Director Torrey Barnhill. “It was time to bring a new story for all to enjoy.”

The non-profit organization partnered with the City of Franklin Parks and Sheridan PR to select a new story and bring it to life, giving families another reason to get outside together and children excited about reading.

Franklin Parks Facilities Superintendent Kevin Lindsey said there will be 17 different spots along the trail for children and parents to stop and read the inspirational story about a robin’s first experience outside the nest. The book, Why Should I Walk? I Can Fly!, is geared for children ages 3-8, and each stop shares a page or two.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 9 a.m., and families and children are invited to attend. Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will be on hand to read a story, and refreshments will be served. A few friends from the story may be in attendance, as well.

Parents can also purchase the book at the event, with proceeds benefitting Friends of Franklin Parks. Contact Torrey Barnhill at torrey@friendsoffranklinparks.org for more information.