Franklin Police to Host Coffee With a Cop Next Week

The Franklin Police Department invites the community to join officers for its next Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, February 18, at 9 a.m. The event will be held at the Chick-fil-A at 3063 Mallory Ln.

Coffee with a Cop provides residents an opportunity to meet and talk with Franklin police officers in a relaxed, informal setting. Community members are encouraged to stop by, ask questions, share concerns, and get to know the officers who serve their neighborhoods.

This event will also feature a special Touch-a-Truck component, giving attendees the chance to explore several Franklin Police vehicles up close and learn more about the equipment officers use each day to keep the community safe.

More Local Living

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email